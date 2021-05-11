Sovrin and ToIP form digital ID cooperation to further trust ecosystems

The Sovrin Foundation and Trust over IP Foundation have signed an agreement committing to mutual cooperation and the intention to work together on advancing the infrastructure required for digital trust and digital identity ecosystems.

The two organizations signed a publicly accessible Letter Agreement in March. The pact could prove complementary for the two foundations which already cooperate extensively in more informal ways.

“By signing this Letter Agreement, Sovrin and ToIP are excited to take a step further to support the need and importance of our separate but interrelated mandates to benefit people and organizations across all social and economic sectors through secure digital identity ecosystems based on verifiable credentials and SSI,” Chris Raczkowski, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sovrin Foundation is quoted as saying in a release.

Both parties will assign a member to be dedicated point of contact for liaising with the other.

The Sovrin Foundation acts as the administrator and governance authority for self-sovereign identity (SSI) with the aim of providing digital ID which respects privacy and can be issued to all individuals, organizations and things.

Trust over IP is a project from the Linux Foundation and Joint Development Foundation. It aims to define a complete system for decentralized digital trust infrastructure. It seeks greater adoption of interoperable ecosystems.

Some materials produced may still be subject to individual copyright held by one organization, according to the letter, which also mentions the intention to learn from each other and to release updates on their progress.

The Sovrin Foundation recently partnered with Applied Recognition to bring biometric binding to its decentralized digital identity credentials.

