Intel RealSense increases flexibility for computer vision developers with SDK upgrade

Intel RealSense has announced its software development kit (SDK) 2.0 is now integrated with the Open3D (version 0.12+) open-source library.

Thanks to the new integration, the RealSense SDK now allows developers building facial authentication and other solutions to switch between depth cameras more easily.

Open3D is a library designed to support the rapid development of software 3D data and offers several features, including scene reconstruction, visualization, and 3D machine learning. The library is compatible with both C++ and Python APIs and can be used on Linux, macOS, and Windows without the need for a separate Intel RealSense SDK installation.

According to Intel, RealSense offers the most comprehensive portfolio of 3D depth cameras and modules on the market today.

The solution supports a wide range of technologies, such as LiDAR and stereo depth, as well as standalone SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping).

Thanks to the Open3D integration within the Intel RealSense SDK, devices based on these technologies can now utilize the features that have been introduced or improved upon in Open3D version 0.12+.

These include Odometry, Truncated Signed Distance Field (TSDF) Voxel grid support, and real-time point cloud registration.

A recent post on Biometric Update by Intel RealSense describes the company’s technology and future plans.

