ROC opens Michigan computer vision lab to study biometrics, cement university ties

American multimodal biometrics provider Rank One Computing has announced the opening of a computer vision lab for fingerprint biometrics and object recognition in Grand Rapids. This will further ROC’s ties to the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Michigan State University and the Applied Computing Institute (ACI) at Grand Valley State University (GVSU).

ROC’s latent fingerprint recognition algorithm is one product currently under development at ROC Grand Rapids. It ranked top three for accuracy in NIST’s latent fingerprint testing, achieving speeds 500 times faster than the industry standard.

Latent matching times can be reduced from over two hours to 15 seconds, which is especially beneficial for law enforcement and intelligence use cases.

Some projects in the works from the partnership with GSVU ACI include a telemedicine app for reading tuberculosis test results that uses ROC Enroll for identity proofing and school bus safety solutions for local public schools.

“We are excited to provide GVSU students and faculty with access to our world-class biometric technologies, which run the gamut from face recognition to highly advanced computer vision capabilities, such as AI-powered video analytics, object detection, and threat detection,” says ROC CEO B. Scott Swann.

“Our mission is to close the gap in the global biometrics industry. Our local and federal agencies are crying out for a viable, globally competitive, American-made option,” Swann continues. “This partnership is yet another example of our commitment and belief in homegrown innovation, providing advanced learning opportunities for the next generation of computer visionaries.”

The company has also extended a summer internship with Vishnu Mano, who began as a dual-enrolled undergraduate student while in his final year in high school. Mano will continue to study under Professor Zach DeBruine with a Chan Zuckerberg grant at GSVU.

Earlier this month, ROC gave an in-kind gift to West Virginia University’s Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources to use ROC’s SDK for research and coursework in biometrics, AI, computer vision, and other subjects.

Article Topics

biometrics | biometrics research | computer vision | fingerprint biometrics | object recognition | Rank One Computing