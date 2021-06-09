Machines Can See – Computer Vision and Deep Learning Summit

Moscow (and online)

July 8, 2021 – 10:00 UTC+3

The fifth annual international summit ‘Machines Can See’ will be held on July 8 in Moscow at the Omega Rooftop and is hosted by VisionLabs.

This event brings together the world’s leading experts in computer vision and machine learning to discuss technology trends and share experience, connecting international AI communities.

Human-centric technologies

This year’s theme is “human-centric technologies” with speakers:

· Dima Damen – Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Bristol

· Dr. Efstratios Gavves – Associate Professor at the University of Amsterdam, Scientific Director of the QUVA Deep Vision Lab, Scientific Director of the POP-AART Lab

· Bernard Ghanem – Associate Professor in the CEMSE division, a theme leader at the Visual Computing Center (VCC), and the Interim Lead of the AI Initiative at KAUST

· Ira Kemelmacher-Shlizerman – Associate Professor of Computer Science at the Allen School, Director of the UW Reality Lab, and an Eng Lead at Google

· Kris M. Kitani – Associate Research Professor and Director of the Computer Vision MS program in the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon University

This event also includes a computer vision competition on gesture recognition that runs until July 5. Winners will be announced at the summit and will share a prize fund of 500 000 rubles.

Click here to register.

Article Topics

biometrics | computer vision technology | conferences | deep learning | facial recognition | VisionLabs | webinar