Swiftlane partners with Altronix for touchless biometric physical access control

Swiftlane and Altronix have partnered to integrate the formers access control devices powered by face biometrics with the latter’s Trove Access and Power Integration Solutions.

System integrators can now configure and deploy Swiftlane DCU 5 Door Controllers more easily through the simplified board layout and wire management the partnership enables, for up to 12 door systems.

The partnership enables rapid deployment of touchless, cloud-based access control systems is particularly important in the post-COVID environment, the companies say. In addition to entry to offices through biometrics and mobile credentials, the integrated solutions can enable video-based wireless intercoms and remote unlocking for delivery receipt in multifamily buildings.

“Our partnership with Altronix provides high degrees of efficiency and convenience to systems integrators and end users by expediting system deployment with assuring quality and performance. Altronix has a long history of delivering reliable, efficient and versatile power solutions. By combining Swiftlane’s face recognition and mobile access control solutions with Altronix’s Trove solutions, we are able to deliver rapid deployment of touchless access control technology,” states Saurabh Bajaj, CEO and founder of Swiftlane. “We look forward to further enhancing this combined offering as new products and solutions become available from our respective companies.”

Swiftlane argued that biometrics represent the future of secure physical access control in a Biometric Update guest post last year.

Secure Technology Alliance publishes guidance on mobile devices

The Secure Technology Alliance has published a white paper on the use of mobile devices to supplement or replace traditional tokens in physical access control systems, which includes consideration of the enhanced security provided by integration biometrics as an inherence factor.

‘Using Mobile Devices for Physical Access Control’ is a 48-page document, which includes guidance related to biometrics use in a section on mobile device support for multifactor authentication (MFA).

