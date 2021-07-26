Digital Trust World 2021

Online
October 4-7, 2021

Digital Trust World 2021 is a new event from research and consulting firm Goode Intelligence, providing a platform for the world’s leading authorities in digital trust to drive the conversations around how trust in the digital world can be effectively developed.

Taking place over four days, the event will have a theme for each day: identity; biometrics; authentication, and; fraud and security.

Call for papers and presentations deadline is September 10, 2021.

