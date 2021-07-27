Dutch companies merge to provide digital identity for European enterprises

Dutch companies Onegini and iWelcome have merged to become OneWelcome, which is currently providing digital identity services to more than 100 European enterprise customers.

The new entity has been described by the merging parties as the largest customer identity and access management (CIAM) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions vendor in Europe. They say its creation highlights their shared goal of simplifying and securing digital business for enterprises on the continent, according to a joint announced.

OneWelcome is certified by the Dutch Government for eIDAS and serves more than 100 enterprise customers across Europe, most of which are part of regulated industries. The company protects several millions of digital IDs for some of its key customers including Aegon, Admiral Insurance, Baloise, Malakoff Humanis, PostNL, Dutch Railways and the European Central Bank.

OneWelcome CEO Danny de Vreeze said the merger underpins their shared vision of securely connecting people, businesses and things with digital identity.

“Combining Onegini’s state-of-the-art mobile authentication platform and core identity capabilities with iWelcome’s leading consent management and B2B delegation management functionality creates the richest platform in the market. We anchor into our product our in-depth understanding of the European identity challenges, like GDPR, eID’s and Bring-your-own-identity. Therefor OneWelcome is the most compelling CIAM & B2B offering available today for European enterprises,” said de Vreeze.

He added that with a 25 percent CAGR growth market and an EU footprint of €5.4 billion, OneWelcome looks to become the digital identity solution provider of choice for any enterprise in Europe, and that the merger will help it increase its research and development efforts to enable continued innovation.

OneWelcome Chief Operating Officer Jeroen Starrenburg highlighted the importance of convenience and safety along the customer journey.

“In the acquisition stage of the customer life cycle, aspects of Identity Proofing, Know Your Customer (KYC), Fraud Detection and Consent Management have to be applied, while the flow should remain intuitive. Orchestrating this, makes the purchase of an identity platform one of the most logical decisions for any modern enterprise,” said Starrenburg.

Headquartered in Amersfoort, The Netherlands, OneWelcome says it has 120 employees and runs international offices in Germany, Poland and Romania.

