LoginID expands SDK options for FIDO-certified biometric solutions development

Streamlining app design and integration processes

LoginID has introduced new software development kit (SDK) options to facilitate the integration process of apps utilizing FIDO-certified biometrics.

The new SDKs are compatible with three separate programming languages and are available respectively on PyPI for Python, on NPM for Javascript, and on LoginID‘s website for Java.

Extended documentation is also available on the company’s site for developers looking at other integration options.

According to LoginID CTO Pasan Hapuarachchi, updating the company’s SDKs will now help developers streamline the integration of secure biometric technologies.

“LoginID is focused on taking a very developer-focused API approach in our products and these three releases reflect our commitment to improving speed in integration with our authentication solutions,” Hapuarachchi explained.

In addition, the move will also support the further spread of FIDO-based authentication solutions, particularly after a recent partnership between Ipsidy and LoginID focusing on the development of the technology.

“FIDO by way of its industry support has become a de facto standard for strong authentication, with wide acceptance in the technology community,” the LoginID CTO added.

The company has been quite active in the first half of 2021, closing a $6 million funding round in March, and announcing a further investment from Visa last month.

Additionally, LoginID released a new plugin in May to enable FIDO-certified passwordless authentication on WordPress-based websites.

