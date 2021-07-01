One in 3 Liechtenstein citizens using official digital ID

| Frank Hersey
Around one third of all Liechtenstein citizens have activated their ‘eID.li’ electronic identities and are using public services digitally a year after the national digital ID system was launched, according to its creators, the Austrian State Printing House (OSD).

In a one-year anniversary update, the OSD (Österreichische Staatsdruckerei) states that since the launch in April 2020, more than 12,000 citizens have activated their eID.li via the free app available on iOS and Android platforms, “making the Principality of Liechtenstein a digital pioneer.”

The eID.li system is based on the MIA (My Identity App) platform developed by OSD digital subsidiary, youniqx Identity AG. According to the release, this approach meant only a few months were needed to adapt it to Liechtenstein’s requirements.

MIA can handle digital ID cards and health passes and according to OSD, further functions are being added to eID.li. The EU Digital COVID Certificate feature is already embedded in time for the 1 July rollout of the scheme in Europe.

In other European principality digital identity news, Monaco has just launched its own physical card and digital identity hybrid.

