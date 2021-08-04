Callsign brings behavioral biometrics to World Economic Forum’s startup community

Callsign has disclosed that it received an invitation to join the group of start-ups and scale ups championing technological and business model innovation under the umbrella of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Innovators Community.

According to an announcement, Callsign, which is also taking part in the World Economic Forum communities on Cybersecurity, Blockchain and Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, is expected to work closely with some of WEF’s platforms to help define the agenda for major global issues.

Callsign was recognized in 2019 by the WEF as a technology pioneer for its digital identity capabilities and contributions to a new approach to re-establishing digital trust with biometrics.

Callsign CEO and Chairman Zia Hayat said it was a pleasure to be part of the global community working to provide solutions to some of the world’s pressing challenges.

“The ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ means our world is more connected than ever and the World Economic Forum also recognizes that this revolution presents an opportunity to adopt technologies and establish digital trust for a more inclusive and human centered future. It’s a privilege to be invited to work with the World Economic Forum and to collaborate with organizations in public, private and academic sectors as well as governments to establish digital trust and secure the future of the global economy, equitably,” said Hayat.

WEF’s Global Innovators Community is a platform where members work with public and private sector stakeholders and leaders to proffer solutions to emerging crises and build resiliency.

Callsign opened a regional headquarters in Singapore and appointed a GM for the APAC region earlier this year to expand the reach of its biometric authentication solutions. The company’s Hal Granoff recently wrote about the relative advantages of behavioral biometrics over other modalities in a Biometric Update guest post.

