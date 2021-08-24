GISEC 2022

Dubai

March 21 – 23, 2022

GISEC is the region’s most established and influential cybersecurity and infosec exhibition and conference truly representing the Arab world.

If there is one show that moves the cybersecurity industry forward across the Middle East & Africa, it is GISEC – the region’s most established and influential cybersecurity show and the largest business-sourcing platform. For nearly a decade, GISEC has been the trusted event for distributors and global solution providers to meet, connect, network and sign business deals with key decision-makers from corporate and government sectors.

GISEC features the largest government presence of any cybersecurity event in the region, while its conference agenda is curated by a powerful advisory board consisting of leading industry figures from the UAE Cyber Security Council, Dubai Electronic Security Centre, Dubai Police, Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Smart Dubai, Investment Corporation of Dubai, ADNOC Refining, aeCERT and Spire Solutions.

