Imprivata and Microsoft renew digital ID collaboration on healthcare tools

OneSign and Confirm ID now available on Azure

Imprivata has renewed its collaboration with Microsoft to include two of its flagship digital identity solutions, OneSign and Confirm ID, on the Microsoft Azure platform.

The move will reportedly strengthen Imprivata’s focus on advancing digital transformation efforts for healthcare.

It builds on an existing partnership with Microsoft, which saw the healthcare digital ID firm collaborate with the tech giant on biometric SSO and digital identity for clinical mobility.

“We’re pleased to extend our digital identity capabilities to the cloud while deepening our partnership with Microsoft,” commented Imprivata CEO Gus Malezis.

OneSign is a card and fingerprint biometric scanner designed to support healthcare organizations to deliver SSO from any device and any location for every end-user. The tool offers secure access to on-premises, legacy, and SAML 2.0 cloud apps from private or shared workstations, as well as virtual desktops, and mobile devices support.

Confirm ID, on the other hand, is a comprehensive digital ID suite that features identity proofing, credential enrollment, and recordkeeping to meet DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) requirements for Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances (EPCS).

“Through Imprivata OneSign and Confirm ID, healthcare organizations can securely and conveniently access clinical applications and patient information both inside and outside of the hospital, and from any device, so they can focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality patient care,” Malezis explained.

Both solutions are now available via Imprivata or as a managed-service offering provided by its partner, Coretek Services.

“Coretek’s strategic partnership with Imprivata and ‘born in the cloud’ service offerings combine the power of Microsoft Azure for agility, security, and scale,” concluded Coretek CTO Brian Barnes.

Imprivata also recently launched a new face biometrics tool for healthcare through a partnership with Aware and Idemia.

