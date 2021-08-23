NEC and Fido Alliance announce new authentication and biometrics events

Visionary Week in September, Authenticate 2021 in October

Event details have emerged for two of the industry’s top-level events, both with changes made in light of the COVID pandemic. NEC has recently unveiled details of its Visionary Week 2021 event, which will take place online between September 16th and 17th.

The two-day series of webinars will bring together a number of leaders in the identity space and will be available on-demand until October 30th.

The webinar will open with the ‘Seize the Future Together’ keynote by Takayuki Morita

President & CEO of NEC. During the session, Morita will set the scope of the event, and describe NEC’s efforts towards the implementation of new technologies worldwide.

Other webinars will cover technological advancement in healthcare in the wake of the COVID pandemic and digital identity and biometrics in the air travel industry.

Visionary Week will also feature various panel discussions, particularly about wealth management, AI-supported spacecraft development, cloud networking, Safe Cities, and Open 5G Networks.

Authenticate 2021 confirmed for October

The FIDO Alliance has announced the full agenda for its upcoming Authenticate 2021.

The three-day event will take place between October 18-20 in Seattle, U.S., but will also be accessible via remote attendance options.

Authenticate 2021 will reportedly “help educate attendees on business drivers, technical considerations, and overall best practices for deploying modern authentication systems.”

The event will analyze various case studies focusing on the Internet of Things, biometrics, and identity verification, and will be conducted by leading service providers, including eBay, Facebook, and Google.

Overall, Authenticate 2021 will feature more than 45 in-person sessions, as well as more than 20 on-demand ones, all focusing on helping the world move towards passwordless authentication.

“Relying on passwords is passé,” said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance.

“[We] encourage organizations of all sizes to prioritize stronger security, and it is our mission to share the tools and resources to help them get there. ​​This year’s agenda delivers on that mission, providing attendees with a strong foundation for deploying simpler, stronger authentication.”

Article Topics

authentication | biometrics | conferences | digital identity | FIDO Alliance | NEC | webinar