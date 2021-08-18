NEC India CEO sees increasing role for AI in country’s digital journey

The President and Chief Executive Officer of NEC Corporation India, Aalok Kumar, has recalled the significant contribution which the company has made with biometrics and other technologies on India’s path to digital transformation in the last 70 years of the company’s existence. Kumar spoke to Outlook Magazine ahead of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence celebrated on August 15.

He highlighted how emerging technologies will help in shaping the future of the country, emphasizing the role of artificial intelligence-based technologies.

Kumar said since 1956, NEC India has carried out projects aimed at connecting India to the global digital system. He explained that the Aadhaar biometric ID cards which Indians use today as proof of ID is built on their company’s technology, which also enables multimodal biometric authentication for the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The COVID pandemic has also triggered high demand for state-of-the-art technological solutions aimed at making life better for Indians, according to the NEC Corporation India CEO. The company, he said, is accompanying this digital transformation drive through three major pillars which include their product and innovation strategy, their ability to deploy the right technology at the right time and cost, as well as their product delivery capabilities.

Kumar added that supersonic changes in technology are definitely going to alter the way governments, companies and organizations conduct business, moving forward, and that AI’s influence will continue to grow in India and across the world.

“Artificial intelligence will have an impact in everything that we do from banking, retail, e-commerce, agriculture, healthcare, insurance, logistics, transportation etc. – and will emerge as a new order around which data will begin to get methodically organized for faster decision making,” a portion of the Kumar’s interview reads.

Deepak Jha, General Manager of the Artificial Intelligence Platform of NEC Corporation India also spoke recently about the digital journey in India, opining that artificial intelligence is bringing substantial benefits and changing the way of life in India.

Aadhaar | AI | biometrics | digital identity | egovernment | India | NEC | NEC Technologies India | research and development | UIDAI