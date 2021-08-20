Raytheon outlines place of Collins Aerospace biometrics in the future of aviation

Raytheon Technologies, a multinational aerospace and defense conglomerate, is introducing its concept of “connected aviation,” bringing together data and trends to highlight four ways in which technology will streamline future aviation ecosystems.

Biometric solutions will be a large part of this evolving way of travel; for example, Collins Aerospace (a Raytheon company) has already deployed its ARINC SelfPass biometrics system at airports including Tokyo Haneda and Las Vegas airports.

Passengers in a connected aviation ecosystem can move through the airport using face or fingerprint biometrics and board the plane without needing to present ID. The ARINC SelfPass system also gives cabin crew data insights and could even direct passengers to alternate security checkpoints if one is becoming too crowded.

Amid the recovery of the aviation sector, international airports are continuing to adopt biometric technologies, such as facial recognition in Kuala Lumpur and Kansas City.

Raytheon and Collins also provide air traffic management technologies, predictive maintenance and cybersecurity, and the company emphasizes the standards and practices that guide the industry are important to protect the data and the networks that underpin the aviation ecosystem.

“Newer-generation aircraft are generating more data than ever before. We’re helping airlines harness that data and turn it into information that can increase efficiency, improve operations and enhance the passenger experience,” said Nancy Welsh, director of marketing for Information Management Services at Collins Aerospace.

Article Topics

airports | aviation security | biometrics | Collins Aerospace | digital identity | passenger processing | Raytheon