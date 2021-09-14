Biometrics, personal data and humanitarian protection

Online

September 22, 2021, 10:00-10:30 CET

The International Committee of The Red Cross is hosting its DigitHarium event, “Digital Dilemmas Dialogue #7: Biometrics, personal data and humanitarian protection” on September 22, 201.

To open the seventh DigitHarium month, the Tokyo delegation has invited Cristiano Blanez, Manager for the International Organization Team at NEC, to discuss the work currently being done in the development of biometric technologies. During this discussion, the nature of biometric data will be explored including what distinguishes them from other types of sensitive data, what advantages they can bring to humanitarian operations, and what risks we need to be mindful of before determining whether we want to use them.

The discussion is part of the September thematic month – Biometrics.

The Digital Dilemmas Dialogues are a series of one-on-one discussions about the humanitarian digital transformation, its implications and the work ahead. This 30-odd minutes chat brings together prominent experts and stakeholders from various sectors to explore the humanitarian consequences of a new type or trend in digital technologies each month, and offer reflections on what is coming next.

The Digital Dilemmas Dialogues are a component of the DigitHarium, which is part of the Humanitarian Data and Trust Initiative (HDTI). The DigitHarium provides a space where humanitarian, diplomatic, academic and technology practitioners can meet to collaborate in order to find local and global solutions to today’s digital dilemmas.

Register here.

Article Topics

best practices | biometrics | data protection | digital identity | ethics | Identification for Development (ID4D) | social security