Emerging approaches to biometrics taking root in identity orchestration, SSI

Jumio is combining its core face biometrics for identity verification and anti-money laundering capabilities with best-in-class signals processing and related capabilities for end-to-end identity orchestration, the company’s Chief Product Officer Bala Kumar tells Biometric Update in an interview on the occasion of the platform’s launch. The company hopes to simplify identity verification for a wide range of digital service providers with a modular architecture for flexible implementation.

Startup IndyKite has been launched by ForgeRock Co-founder Lasse Andresen to provide an identity layer for people and devices on version three of the Web with open-source technology. The Knowledge Graph platform includes selfie biometrics for authentication among its five initial products, and is planned to enable organizations to act as identity service brokers.

A law has been proposed in France to ban anonymous social media accounts to reduce online crime, threats, and hate-speech, just as the UK Home Secretary declined to rule out a similar measure in Britain, where online age controls are also increasing. Identity verification for account creation could involve scanning an ID document.

The UK is now tendering the next steps in the evolution of its Gov.uk, with a $6.6M budget for an app likely to include facial authentication. GDS’ single-sign on solution is moving into its private beta phase, and is also planning major contracts for digital voter verification.

Malaysia is rolling out a national digital ID system backed by biometrics to compliment its MyKad physical credential, with a target date in 2024. The system is intended to cut down online fraud, and is accompanied by a plan to improve the civil registry’s record of deaths.

Alan Gelb of the CGD joined ID4Africa’s latest Livecast event to discuss the importance of identity authentication for national identity systems, what kinds of errors can occur, and how to mitigate them. He emphasized that biometrics must be properly tested with the populations that are intended to benefit from them.

Global Market Insights contributes a guest post on ‘four-factor authentication’ to Biometric Update, forecasting an increase in the use of location in multifactor authentication. The market analysis firm forecasts a potential $20 billion MFA market by 2027.

Hitachi is providing its vein biometric technology for a COVID vaccination verification system being trialed, with plans to bring the system to schools, hospitals and tourist destinations. The company also published details on a pair of products launched earlier this year, one a new scanner, and the other an SDK for using vein biometrics with a standard laptop or peripheral personal computer camera.

Self-sovereign identity may arguably have made its furthest inroads so far in digital ID applications for travel, and could disrupt the entire market, as attendees of a CAPA webinar with Evernym providing industry perspective. Clear is working with the TSA on scheduled security checks, secunet has deployed biometric solutions to three airports, Elenium Automation has scored a contract through a new partnership, and representatives of Amadeus and Vision-Box presented progress in different areas.

South Korea’s government has admitted that the face biometrics of 170 million travelers have been shared with private firms without the subjects’ knowledge or consent. A government data sharing agreement and a development project combined to cause the latest mass data privacy violation.

Mitek CMO Cindy White addresses algorithmic inclusivity and bias in facial recognition systems in an editorial for New Digital Age. White argues that with the right data and the right approach, starting with the right design process, a more fair and equal impact from AI is possible.

A secure technology alliance panel discussed mobile driver’s license standards and the market for the credential, as the Netherlands published a new mDL standard, and Florida’s Motor Vehicles Department announced its version will be released in mid-November.

Perfecto Senior Director Eran Kinsbruner discusses biometric authentication testing, how to secure biometric data stored on a mobile device and user privacy laws with Biometric Update in an interview. Kinsbruner says tech companies are working to address consumer risks around biometrics, real and perceived, while Perfecto is working with companies to improve the security of mobile applications.

