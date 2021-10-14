MOSIP announces University of the Philippines digital ID course, building provider network

MOSIP has formed a partnership with the University of the Philippines – Department of Computer Science (UP DCS) to offer a course on ‘Digital Transformation Essentials: Trusted Digital Identity.’

The Philippines has been rapidly progressing through the introduction of its PhilSys national digital ID program.

The course is offered as an elective for junior and senior undergraduate students. The material focuses on digital identity, and how it can be made inclusive, secure, and respectful of user privacy. Topics covered also include digital public goods, with DPG developers, users and maintainers presenting their experiences and community practices.

Students will consider various digital ID use cases that could benefit the people of the Philippines, and hear from speakers representing PhilSys.

The course aims to develop a pool of computer science professionals capable of utilizing PhilSys as the country goes through its digital transformation.

ABIS, biometric SDK providers invited to express interest in compliance program

MOSIP is also calling on providers of automated biometric identification systems (ABIS) and biometric software development kits to participate in the organization’s self-assessment compliance program.

The Modular Open Source Identity Platform launched a ‘Secure Biometric Interface Compliance Exercise’ based on the Secure Biometric Interface (SBI) specification introduced earlier this year, and is seeking expressions of interest in the program as it attempts to build up its network of elite service providers. The SBI specification has since advanced to version 2.0.

The benefits of the program for MOSIP partners include the ability to be used in various global projects with little or no adaptation, repeatability of implementation, increased visibility with listing to MOSIP’s website as a provider ready to serve MOSIP-based requests, and the ability to qualify for opportunities limited to compliant providers, according to the announcement. Other benefits are opportunities to work in early-stage proof-of-concepts and lab tests with early adopters, and the ability to align with MOSIP to contribute to technology initiatives and specification revisions.

