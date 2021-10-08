Visa selects Callsign to deliver behavioral biometrics, device intelligence

Visa has recently announced the selection of Callsign as its main behavioral biometric and device fingerprinting solutions provider. The new partnership will see Visa introduce Callsign’s technologies to its network of financial institutions, payment service providers (PSPs), and merchants across Europe.

By joining the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program, Callsign will enable the entire Visa partners ecosystem to take advantage of its authentication solutions, which merge behavioral biometrics, device intelligence, and geo-location with multi-factor authentication.

The move comes amidst a sharp increase in digital fraud brought about by the pandemic-spurred growth of remote working and online transactions.

“The need to accurately identify users online for digital payments and online banking is critical due to the shift to online transactions in the past 18 months,” explained Callsign Chief Commercial Officer Amir Nooriala.

“Financial services organizations are looking for the technology that provides the most secure, accurate, and seamless user experience to incorporate into their solutions. We are pleased to be joining the Visa Fintech Partner Connect to work with Europe’s leading fintechs,” Nooriala said.

The move comes weeks after Rob Campbell, head of Industry and Product Marketing at Callsign, called for more awareness from banks on the issue of social engineering scams.

Article Topics

behavioral biometrics | biometrics | Callsign | continuous authentication | digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | multi-factor authentication | Visa