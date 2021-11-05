FB pixel

Bike share platform sees biometrics boost from Jumio

| Frank Hersey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Mobile Biometrics
Wunder Mobility is using biometric customer identity verification for its new electric bike share scheme in Europe through a partnership with Jumio.

Under the partnership, biometric customer checks are being introduced through an app which onboards Wunder Mobility users with a photo of an identity credential and a selfie for facial authentication. The app uses liveness detection and determines whether there is a match with the credential. Each time the user wants to hire a bike, they must undergo a fresh selfie match session.

Wunder Mobility offers software platforms and vehicles for white-label vehicle sharing schemes currently operating in more than 900 cities worldwide. It has unveiled its own ebike model, designed in collaboration with manufacturer Yadea. The bike offers a host of features including a long range.

The approach is to reduce fraud and vandalism that has seen other companies simply have to withdraw fleets from some cities.

A similar partnership for IDnow to supply biometric authentication technology for vehicle-sharing solutions provider M-Tribes was unveiled earlier this year.

Jumio recently announced a shift into the identity orchestration market, though the company will also continue to focus on providing selfie biometrics, as in the Wunder deal.

