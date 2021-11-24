Clearview joins leaders in NIST face biometrics accuracy testing

The face biometrics algorithms scoring the highest accuracy in the latest benchmark from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology show continued improvement in accuracy, with top results from familiar vendors and one new entrant to the prominent test.

The top overall result on the latest NIST Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) 1:N Identification leaderboard was scored by SenseTime, just days after its approval for a blockbuster IPO on the Hong Kong stock exchange. In addition to the algorithm with the top overall result, SenseTime also submitted algorithms placing 8th and 9th as of the November 21 update.

One prominent new entry is Clearview AI, which notes in an announcement that it finished with the top result amongst U.S.-based biometrics providers. The accompanying report shows company’s results were strongest in investigation mode, where Clearview had the second-highest accuracy in the Visa Kiosk category and also finished in the top 10 in Border, Visa Border and all three Mugshot categories.

Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That told Biometric Update in an email that the company entered the FRVT 1:1 test first in part to have its algorithm’s performance across different demographics evaluated, ahead of the 1:N entry.

Also prominent among the results are strong biometric accuracy results for Idemia, finishing 11th in the Visa Kiosk identification category and higher in all seven others, and NEC, which finished atop the ‘Border 10+YRS’ category. NEC signed a deal to supply its face biometrics for patient onboarding at a hospital in Thailand.

Cubox and Cloudwalk also topped individual categories in the accuracy assessment.

Article Topics

accuracy | biometric identification | biometrics | Clearview AI | CloudWalk Technology | CUBOX | face biometrics | facial recognition | IDEMIA | NEC | NIST | SenseTime | testing