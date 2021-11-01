Idemia North America hires to bolster biometric travel and government influence

French digital and biometric identity specialist Idemia continues to bolster its North America team with leadership hires including a new chief technology officer.

Douglas Harvey brings two decades of engineering and operational management experience to the CTO role for Idemia Identity and Security North America. He will work on digital transformation and cloud innovation for biometrics and secure ID. His team is focusing on innovation and bringing products to the market at greater speeds.

Before joining Idemia, Harvey held leadership roles at defense technology firms L3Harris and Computer Science Corporation (SCS). In the former he led the collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on the design and deployment of its first self-service, cloud-based system called the System-Wide Information Management (SWIM) Cloud Distribution Service (SCDS).

“It is an honor to join the ranks at a solutions-driven innovator and leader like Idemia,” said Harvey of his new role. “I am excited to put my experience to work and collaborate on an accelerated technological vision for the company as it solidifies its place as the global leader in security and authentication.”

Also joining the leadership team are Lisa Sullivan as senior vice president of travel and transport and Lisa Shoemaker as vice president of government relations. Both bring years of experience of technology in their sectors.

Sullivan joins from Palantir Technologies and L3Harris, Shoemaker was the director of media operations for the Republican National Convention and was a lobbyist for the Mississippi Cabe Telecommunications Association.

“We are thrilled to have both Lisa Sullivan and Lisa Shoemaker join the IDEMIA I&S North America Executive Committee as we expand our leadership team,” said Donnie Scott, CEO of Idemia I&S North America. Scott took on his role in June.

“Both bring an incredible depth of knowledge to the company and will be instrumental to our evolution as a leader in biometrics, security and authentication.”

Idemia North America is a key partner in the TSA PreCheck program for U.S. airports which uses fingerprint biometrics and recently reported reaching 12 million enrollments and three million renewals for the scheme. TSA will be a key part of Sullivan’s role.

