New CEO for Idemia I&S North America, first CTO for Pindrop

Donnie Scott has been promoted to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Idemia’s Identity and Security North America business from senior vice president and general manager of the company’s North America Public Security division.

Scott is a 20-year public security industry veteran, having successfully expanded Idemia’s TSA PreCheck enrollment program for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to the announcement, and established the company as a leading provider of biometric technologies to law enforcement agencies across the country. He previously served as DXC Technologies’ Industry Sales Leader, leading his team to more than $1 billion in sales and 20 percent growth in three years for its National Security Business.

“I am honored to be leading I&S North America at a time when more than ever our society needs trusted, technology-enabled solutions to facilitate their travel, commerce and access to public services,” says Scott. “We have ambitious growth objectives as a team here at I&S supported by our long history of delivering market-leading identity and security solutions to both government and commercial customers here in North America. I look forward to working with Pierre and the rest of the IDEMIA executive team to successfully deliver against these goals in the months ahead.”

Pindrop appoints first CTO

Pindrop has appointed former AWS and Symantec leader Collin Davis as the company’s first Chief Technology Officer to help the company continue developing its contact center solutions and biometric authentication, and define additional technologies for the internet of things (IoT).

Davis recently served as AWS’ general manager for Productivity Apps, leading the company’s Chime, WorkMail and WorkDocs services. He founded and launched Alexa for Business, and also previously served as vice president of endpoint protection for Symantec, leading engineering and quality assurance teams building the Norton security products suite.

The equivalent role was previously held by Pindrop Co-founder and CEO Vijay Balasubramaniyan.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the pleasure of working with innovative companies in both the voice and security sectors; I’m thrilled to put that experience together as Pindrop’s CTO,” comments Davis. “Voice technology is still early, and we’re just starting to see how it will change the way humans interact with computers and other technologies. Pindrop is at an exciting stage of its growth having established itself as the industry leader in voice security, authentication, and verification. I’m excited to join the leadership team and continue the organization’s evolution.”

ForgeRock adds global engineering lead

ForgeRock has named Chris Lyon, a former Salesforce executive, as its new senior vice president and global head of engineering.

Lyon has more than 25 years of experience leading high-performance engineering teams, including at Salesforce subsidiary MuleSoft. He will report to ForgeRock Chief Product Officer Peter Barker.

“Chris is an innovative engineering leader with an impressive track record of delivering enterprise-grade solutions for the cloud era that help customers solve complex problems,” states Barker. “His passion and domain expertise in identity, security, mobile, and cloud is an incredible asset to our team, customers, and partners.”

Beyond Identity appoints EMEA head

Beyond Identity has appointed Tony Shadrake to head a growing team as vice president of the EMEA region, Help Net Security reports.

In that role he will lead the company’s efforts to bring behavioral biometrics and passwordless authentication based on asymmetric cryptography and X.509 certificates to the region. Beyond Identity was launched in April, 2020, and earlier this year added behavioral biometrics to its platform.

Shadrake has extensive experience building two-tier channels, according to the report, which will be important for Beyond Identity’s channel-centric business. He has 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, including as Carbon Black’s first representative in the EMEA region.

“There is so much potential in the EMEA markets for a modern authentication solution that solves a real problem and takes away the risk and pain of passwords, so I’m looking forward to continuing the company’s success as we build out these new regions,” Shadrake comments.

