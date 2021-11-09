Zetes launches mDL, mobile digital ID solution in full compliance with new standard

Mobile driver’s licenses and mobile digital IDs from Zetes have reached availability, in the aftermath of the publication of and in full compliance with the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard.

The standard was published after six years of collaboration between members of the International Standards Organization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Those members included Zetes parent Panasonic, and through this participation Zetes contributed to the standard, and took part in interoperability tests. This experience gives Zetes confidence that its mobile ID solution can be used and recognized anywhere, the company notes.

Zetes’ mDL, part of the company’s ZetesConfidens portfolio, also meets the standard’s specifications for encryption to protect against forgery and off-line functionality, the company says.

“As a global provider of highly secured ID documents for about two decades, it is quite natural that our offering should evolve to propose dematerialised, yet perfectly safe authentication means,” comments ZetesConfidens Head of Business Development and Innovation Geert Peters. “Since 2018 and the creation of our ZetesConfidens business unit, which is dedicated to secure electronic authentication solutions, we have developed an offering which is compliant with several other very stringent international norms, such as the EU eIDAS regulation or the EU COVID Certificate. The publication of the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard is a crucial step towards wider adoption of mobile identification solutions. We are very proud to have contributed to the development of this ISO norm and are looking forward to seeing new opportunities unfold.”

Panasonic also offers a range of scanners and mDL verification devices.

