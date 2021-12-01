Future Tech Expo & Summit

Sultinate of Oman and Online

March 28 – 29, 2022

After its successful launch, as Oman’s first virtual expo and summit in 2020, Future Tech Expo & Summit is back, taking place from 28 – 29 March 2022, as a hybrid event (In-person and online) at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The event is under the Patronage of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology, Sultanate of Oman.

Future Tech is Sultanate of Oman’s foremost B2B and B2G bespoke technology event. It is a definitive meeting place facilitating multi-stakeholder dialogue with power packed networking opportunities among C-Level executives, leading industry experts, decision makers, policy makers and government officials from across the value chain to foster collaboration, discuss current challenges, business opportunities, develop market strategies, share knowledge and identify solutions shaping the future of technology.

The summit will feature an expansive line-up of stellar speakers, case studies, panel discussions, unique presentations providing access to a wealth of industry leading knowledge, sharing best practices and experiences, spotlighting trends, information exchange, insights and outlooks with actionable takeaways.

The event will feature a comprehensive B2B expo showcasing an array of avant-garde solutions, specific, transverse, latest technologies, cutting edge innovation, unique launches, cost-effective products, services and solutions that are customized to adapt to the given demands across all sectors.

Executive Meet of 250+ carefully selected senior leaders and decision makers (C Level and CISOs) responsible or influencing IT and technology strategy at their organizations, are invited. At Future Tech Event, meet the people who matter, with over 1,000 industry experts, decision makers, technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, academia and more, in attendance.

Please check the website for more information.

