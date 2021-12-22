Tech5 face biometrics deployed for COVID-19 status verification in Chile

New solution developed with partner Solem

Tech5 is providing its facial recognition technology to assist Chile’s COVID-19 health status verification efforts to prevent the spread of the illness with active searches through active biometric traceability.

The company says its T5-Face will be integrated by partner Solem with a system for linking individual’s biometrics to their COVID-19 test results, which it says helps formalize consent, prevent impersonation and facilitate quarantine monitoring.

The solution has successfully completed a test with an initial customer in Chile, proving the efficacy of biometric traceability, according to the announcement.

Now, it is being implemented in an active search for COVID-19 cases. Workers will take antigen rapid tests and perform facial authentication on a weekly basis to produce health credentials for verification by employers on arrival at work.

“The solution is fully inclusive even for those workers who do not have a smartphone, as onboarding can be done in the clinic prior to testing,” states Víctor Parra, Solem product manager. “The same solution can be used in cases when symptoms are suspected to make sure that the person has taken a rapid test, avoiding in this way, the entry of a person with positive virus detection into a worksite.”

“For Tech5 it is a great opportunity to introduce its technologies and solutions to a wider range of customers, as well as prove its effectiveness in various use cases across Latin America,” comments Jeremy James, Tech5 Vice President Sales for Caribbean and Latin America.

The partners also say they intend to develop more biometric solutions for COVID-19 spread prevention in 2022.

Tech5 also expanded its target markets through an integration with ImageWare for visitor management announced in September.

