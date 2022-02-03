Veridas partners on voice biometrics for Iberian contact centers

Veridas has entered a new partnership with cloud services integrator Evolutio. The collaboration will see the companies work to accelerate the adoption of voice biometric authentication in the contact centers of large companies in the Iberian market.

Writing in a company blog post, Edu Gozalo, Veridas’s marketing and communications expert, highlights the benefits of voice biometric technology when applied to a contact center environment.

These include a substantial reduction of the Mean Time of Operation (MTO) required to verify a user’s identity and associated costs, as well as increased security when compared to passwords, for instance.

Additionally, Gozalo explains how the adoption of voice biometrics and elimination of passwords can improve end-user experience and consequently increase user conversion rates.

Gonzalo also mentions how the deployment of voice biometrics technology in the call center can contribute to the creation of a “100 percent omnichannel” strategy that spans across telephone, mobile, and messaging platforms.

At the same time, Gozalo adds that implementing such technologies may be challenging, particularly in terms of architecture and operation.

This is why Veridas joined forces with Evolutio, a company with a track record of implementing advanced technologies in contact center applications.

“The combined technological capabilities of both companies will allow us to create and offer a solid value proposition to help companies accelerate the pace of their digital transformation and cloud adoption processes,” says Evolutio’s head of Customer Experience and Digital Workplace Manuel Beltrán.

“It is gratifying to be able to count on a partner like Veridas, a national company with a leading product in a tremendously competitive market, whose capabilities are fully complementary to Evolutio’s.”

Moving forward, the companies confirmed their agreement is not only limited to the implementation of voice biometrics. This could translate into Evolutio working on the integration of additional Veridas technologies, including the company’s face biometrics and identity verification tools.

