Clearview facial recognition app up to 20B images

Clearview AI has announced Clearview 2.0, an upgrade to its facial recognition system with a larger face database and enhanced compliance tools for law enforcement in the U.S.

Clearview 2.0 is described as having a database of more than 20 billion publicly available facial images matches photos of suspects, persons of interest and potential victims through AI-powered facial recognition. Notable customers include the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and hundreds of local agencies, totaling 3,100 clients in law enforcements across the U.S.

The biometric platform features increased image enhancement tools to allow investigators to use pictures with poor lighting and low resolution, and management and compliance tools to better support law enforcement investigations. Additionally, Clearview 2.0 will feature workflow tracking and reporting capabilities to help limit privacy abuses and police overreach. The update will also have improved training for registered users and additional verification steps.

Hoan Ton-That, co-founder and CEO of Clearview AI, says, “Clearview 2.0 adds several security and functionality enhancements to our already proven technology, all designed to help investigators employ the technology in a more user-friendly way that facilitates quicker matches to build cases that are 100 percent compliant. That’s in addition to our database of more than 20 billion images, which is the largest of its kind anywhere in the world.”

Recently, Clearview faced criticism from federal U.S. legislators, and was fined 20 million euros by an Italian privacy agency.

