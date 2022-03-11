Socure, Transmit Security, Elenium honored for excellence

Biometrics and digital identity firms Socure, Transmit Security, and Elenium took spots in lists that celebrate excellence in start-ups, innovation, and most innovative travel companies, respectively.

Forbes names Socure as best start-up employer for third year running

Socure was named as one of America’s Best Startup Employers by Forbes magazine, continuing a three-year streak of recognition.

Forbes creates the list by analyzing 2,500 U.S. start-ups with at least 50 employees based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. The final list is comprised of 500 companies.

The digital identity and biometrics firm offers solutions in fraud prevention solutions and know your customer (KYC) that applies machine learning and AI across financial services, gaming, crypto, telco, healthcare, e-commerce, and government agencies.

Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure, comments on the acknowledgment: “It’s an honor to be recognized as a company fostering and supporting growth for our employees. Fostering a culture of employee engagement, collaboration, and ownership is a key feature of our broader identity here at Socure.”

Transmit Security makes list for innovation by Fast Company

Transmit Security is listed as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, while also being named the third-most innovative security company of 2022.

The company, which promotes passwordless authentication via biometrics, is one of 528 organizations recognized by Fast Company for innovation in a multitude of industries and fields. It also placed third on the top 10 most innovative security companies of 2022, behind only Deduce and Arctic Wolf.

Transmit Security offers ‘BindID,’ which uses a device’s native biometric sensors for face or fingerprints to replace passwords in customer authentication without dedicated hardware or software.

Commenting on the listing, Mickey Boodaei, CEO and co-founder of Transmit Security, says, “This recognition further affirms our mission to provide simple and secure passwordless authentication for everyone. Our flagship product BindID makes cyberthreats that target passwords irrelevant, closing a very common vector of fraud and account takeovers while eliminating friction for consumers. Being acknowledged as a top-ten innovator in security underscores how imminent and necessary passwordless authentication has become.”

Elenium ranked as one of the most innovative in travel sector by Fast Company

Australian automation and biometric firm Elenium Automation was placed fifth in the 10 most innovative travel companies of 2022, joining hundreds of companies recognized for innovation by Fast Company.

Elenium’s white-label, self-service technology examines people for health information like body temperature, heart rate, and respiratory rate to speed up check-in and security at airports. Its application during the COVID-19 pandemic is also emphasized to increase global security and health.

Notable airports that use Elenium’s suite of biometrics, telepresence and touchless technologies for check-in, bag drop, lounge and boarding gate access named ‘VYGR’ include Auckland Airport, Bangalore Airport, and Avalon Airport, and airliner Etihad Airways.

“Elenium is proud to be recognised by Fast Company for setting a benchmark in the automation of airports and passenger experience. Since starting the company, we have always been focused on improving the passenger experience,” says Aaron Hornlimann, CEO and co-founder of Elenium.

In July 2021, Elenium launched a US$200 million program to promote contactless and biometric technologies to help airports raise funds for COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

“In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we combined that focus with finding ways to make the world safer by enhancing various customer-facing devices with touchless capability and evolving them into health screening points using contactless vital sign detection. We are thrilled to see travel back on the agenda and believe these technologies have an important role to play in restoring passenger confidence whilst making their airport journey faster, simpler and more enjoyable,” Hornlimann concludes.

Elenium says its next plans are to produce an AI-powered bag drop that memorizes bags and matches them with customers. The aim is to eliminate bag tags, the company says.

