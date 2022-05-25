Onfido expands biometrics and AI fraud threat mitigation platform capabilities

Onfido has added four new products to its biometrics and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered identity verification and authentication service known as the ‘Real Identity Platform,’ promising superior results and performance.

The update is comprised of the Onfido Verification Suite, Onfido Studio, Onfido Smart Capture, and Onfido Atlas AI.

The Verification Suite is a curated library of trusted data sources and identity verification services to offer a user experience tailored around specific fraud and regulatory use cases, compliance requirements, global needs, risk appetite, and business objectives. It is integrated into Onfido’s document and biometric identity verification solution and carries trusted data verification sources like a U.S. social security number and sanctions watchlist, and fraud detection verification through geolocation and phone verification among other options.

Studio is described as an orchestration software built around a no-code platform and analytics tools for businesses. Onfido says it optimizes customer onboarding and authentication in a simple drag and drop interface that can move around documents and biometric checks as part of workflows that address fluctuating market conditions like regulations and new geographies.

Smart Capture is a software development kit (SDK) to build a fraud prevention onboarding experience. It features near field communication (NFC) scanning, image quality enhancements, face detection, and document capture features such as barcode, MRZ and, edge detection. Additional fraud detection capabilities like device tampering and IP intelligence are also included. The company says Smart Capture delivers first-time pass rates above 90 percent and a 20 percent overall capture success rate.

And powering the Real Identity Platform is the Atlas AI. Onfido says it can process 95 percent of identity verification in less than 10 seconds and resulted in a year-over-year improvement in fraud accuracy by 54 percent. Using micromodels, training sets, and oversight from the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office, the company says it minimizes face biometrics bias by reducing false acceptance rates to 0.01 percent.

Alex Valle, chief product officer of Onfido, says, “With the addition of multi-dimensional identity verification signals, organizations can now get a more holistic view of their customers and make faster, more informed decisions about which products or services to offer and when to offer them. By combining this with the flexibility of easily integrating identity verification at any point in the customer journey through drag-and-drop workflows, organizations can create the perfect user experience without compromising on fraud protection, all through a single API and best-in-class SDK.”

Onfido also recently updated its Smart Capture SDK with support for NFC data extraction from documents, use of passive device signals to check for device integrity, and improved first-time barcode capture.

