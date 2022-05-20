Trust Stamp brings biometric MFA to IdRamp’s no-code passwordless platform

Trust Stamp and IdRamp have announced a partnership to develop a biometric multi-factor authentication (MFA) service with access management, social sign-on, and bring-your-own identity capabilities, utilizing their respective specialties in biometrics and zero-trust identity orchestration.

The ‘Biometric MFA’ platform will feature Trust Stamp’s biometric tokenization technology that requires a selfie as a face biometric sample. IdRamp’s no-code passwordless identity orchestration platform can be used to integrate identity solutions from different providers and systems for rapid implementation of customized MFA flows.

The Biometric MFA technology from Trust Stamp provides authentication processes covering from standard account access to authorization of financial transactions, to help protect businesses and consumers amid a significant rise in cybercrime. IdRamp CEO Mike Vesey says the combination of his company’s orchestration platform and Trust Stamp’s Biometric MFA will be applicable in multi-cloud, multi-identity provider, and Web3 environments.

Trust Stamp’s chief commercial officer Kinny Chan says, “IdRamp uniquely complements Trust Stamp’s own Biometric MFA and custom end-to-end identity workflow solutions with a platform that enables frictionless migration between identity providers. By unifying top identity services in one no-code platform, IdRamp delivers the best in identity authentication while addressing complex and evolving assurance needs across individual touchpoints for efficient, fraud-resistant digital operations.”

“Trust Stamp’s biometric authentication and tokenization technology delivered through IdRamp’s platform fills a pressing market need for robust security, flexibility, and speed in establishing trust,” Chan adds. “This partnership expands the reach of our biometric technology to deliver meaningful value to IdRamp’s impressive client base. With a shared focus on data privacy, protection, security, and usability, we look forward to our continued strategic work with the IdRamp team.”

