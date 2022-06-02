Certify’s face biometrics to ID hospital patients in Washington, D.C. area

The Virginia Hospital Center Health System will begin identifying patients with facial recognition to curb fraud and patient misidentification.

The Washington, D.C.-area health system says it will add Certify Health’s positive patient identification systems at all locations. Certify’s biometric capabilities will be integrated into the VHC Health’s electronic records and administrative databases, a press release says.

The vendor makes face biometrics products that verify the identities of patients and thwart misidentifications and fraud.

VHC Health, part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, is starting with a pilot in the radiology and cardiology departments in June, with plans for full implementation by year end.

“This is one of several recent investments that VHC has made in innovative technologies as we strive to provide the safest, most secure options for our patients and community,” says Michael Mistretta, senior vice president and chief information officer at VHC Health.

Certify is part of a broader patient-workflow digital platform that aims to streamline and secure healthcare operations.

Certify CEO Marc Potash, says, “It’s an amazing opportunity for us to have a strategic partner who is committed to innovation around the patient experience the way VHC is and so willing to adopt some of the most cutting-edge technology in healthcare right now.”

The firm’s products safeguard patient information and increase speed and efficiency during check-in, Potash says.

Certify has also signed a hospital client in Pennsylvania.

