OIX, Trust Over IP Foundation form digital identity pact

The Open Identity Exchange (OIX) and Trust over IP Foundation have signed a partnership to increase adoption of the right kinds of digital IDs.

The nonprofit Exchange supports trust frameworks surrounding biometrics and digital ID, while the Foundation is a proponent of decentralized digital trust.

The two organizations believe they complement each other’s strengths in digital ID, and formed the pact as a result, according to the announcement. One example provided is the synergy between the Exchange’s Guide to Trust Frameworks for Smart Digital ID and the governance elements and self-sovereign identity (SSI) roots of the Trust over IP Foundation stack, a blueprint for digital trust.

The two groups combined will have 300 members, from banks including Barclays to tech companies including Alphabet and Microsoft.

“The lack of a globally interoperable digital trust infrastructure has presented an urgent and widely acknowledged need for both technical standards and governance that ensure trust can be established quickly and safely across all sectors and borders,” says John Jordan, executive director of the foundation.

“Our two organizations have a common vision – building trust online and simplifying and standardizing how trust is established. Our collective knowledge, expertise and research will be a powerful force ensuring the benefits of digital ID are realized by everyone involved – the end consumers, governments, relying parties and ID providers,” Jordan adds.

“Various initiatives around the world are trying to address the same issue with differing approaches,” comments OIX Chief Identity Strategist Nick Mothershaw. “It is a highly complex global challenge that needs a united global response, and one that ensures the needs of all parties are met. To achieve it, governance must be generic and technology agnostic, and smart digital ID will need to play a significant role.”

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | interoperability | Open Identity Exchange | self-sovereign identity | Trust over IP