Paravision brings in biometrics veteran Stephen Meltz in Asia Pacific market pursuit

Paravision has announced its expansion in the Asia Pacific with biometrics and security expert Stephen Meltz handed the task of leading the company’s partnerships and awareness pursuits within the region and Japan as Director.

An announcement from the computer vision provider indicates that as part of his new assignment, Meltz will lead go-to-market strategy and efforts in Asia Pacific and work with existing and prospective local partners, biometric system integrators and end clients to deliver accurate, secure, and reliable identification solutions amid growing regional demand.

Meltz is quiet familiar with the Asia Pacific region and comes to Paravision with more than 25 years of experience working closely with partners, and collaborating on efforts in delivering programs ranging from travel and borders to national and civil identity programs, to access control and video analytics, according to the announcement.

He has held executive roles in computer software, biometrics, and security in other companies including Aircraft, Cognitec Systems, BriefCam, L1 Solutions, and L-3 Communications.

“Stephen has a decades-long record of success in biometrics and security and strong relationships that make him the ideal choice to head up our efforts in Asia Pacific,” says Paravision and Chief Operating Officer Benji Hutchinson.

Stephen Meltz comments: “Paravision has achieved global recognition by creating the world’s most accurate Vision AI and building trusted relationships with its partners. I’m looking forward to strengthening ties and forging new relationships in the region.”

Meltz is the latest new face at Paravision after the company last month hired former NEC America Chief Technology Officer Kris Ranganath as it new Senior Vice President for Innovation.

Paravision also announced this week that it has received funding to develop its computer vision technology to detect deepfakes.

The company has also continued to place among the best biometrics solution vendors in the U.S. National Institute of Standard and Technology’s Face Recognition Vendor Test 1:N test.

