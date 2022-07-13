HID Global mobile biometrics certified for use by Florida police

Mobile biometric ID technology from HID Global has been certified for use by police to conduct biometric identification verification quickly in the field.

Hardware and software from HID has so-called Rapid ID certification from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It consists of the Nomad 30 mobile fingerprint scanner, ArcID mobile app and Commander data-management software. The Nomad 30 is a two-print scanner. Having collected the biometric data, officers can submit it from their mobile phone, the company says.

The system can check fingerprints against the state’s Falcon Integrated Criminal History System and FBI’s Repository for Individuals of Special Concern databases. Responses on queries are delivered in “minutes,” according to the announcement.

That will allow police to determine if an individual has an outstanding arrest warrant or a record of criminal history in Florida or at the federal level.

HID says quicker access to that information can help keep Florida police officers safe during routine traffic stops and other encounters.

