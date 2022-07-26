New Paravision VP to lead engagement on ethical facial recognition deployments

Paravision will pursue engagement over facial recognition policy with the public sector with the appointment of Bishop Garrison as vice president of government affairs and public policy. In that role, he will represent Paravision in discussions about thoughtful and ethical policies for computer vision and face biometrics deployment with government bodies, regulators and industry groups.

Garrison served as Chief of Staff of the Selective Service Committee within the U.S. government’s executive branch during the Biden Administration, in which role he led human capital and management operations. Before that, he was Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense for Human Capital and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. He also served as ED of the Homeland Security Science and Technology Advisory Committee and deputy lead on a TSA Blue Ribbon Panel reviewing the airline passenger screening system in the Obama Administration.

Before that, Garrison was director of National Security Outreach for refugee and asylum seekers’ advocacy group Human Rights First.

He is also a decorated Army veteran with a law degree.

“Face recognition is one of the first forms of Artificial Intelligence to be deployed at scale. It has enormous potential to benefit our daily lives, but it must be implemented ethically and with proper controls. Starting here, we have the power to shape the principles of ethical AI for generations to come,” says Paravision Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy Bishop Garrison.

Paravision CEO Doug Aley says Garrison has had his “finger on the pulse” of important issues for over 20 years.

“When someone with Bishop’s credentials steps in to help shape that future of Artificial Intelligence from the inside, you know the issues are global, the time is right and the company he joins will make a difference,” Aley adds.

Paravision has been on a something of a hiring spree recently, adding biometrics and security industry veteran Stephen Meltz as its director for the Asia Pacific region just over a month ago.

The company also partnered with a Five Eyes government entity to develop technology for detecting deepfakes.

