CBP handling surge in migrants with Integrated Biometrics fingerprint scanners

Mobile fingerprint biometrics capabilities supplied to U.S. Customs and Border Protection by Integrated Biometrics have resulted in the apprehension of a man wanted for first-degree murder at the country’s Southwestern border. The case is a striking example of how border agents are using biometrics to help handle what the company says is the largest migrant surge ever faced by the agency.

CBP reported 239,416 encounters at America’s Southwest border in May, the highest ever recorded by the Department of Homeland Security. IB attributes the rise to plans to terminate Section 265 of US Code Title 42. Those plans were blocked by a court order, and the rule remains in place.

Fifteen of those caught were included in the FBI’s terrorism watch list, and 56 people on the list have been apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border since just October of last year.

The Arizona Mirror reports that the number of illegal aliens caught has grown from 35 percent in 2000 to approximately 83 percent.

The Laredo South Section of the Border Patrol has increased its use of biometric identification technology in the field in response to the increase in irregular migrants.

“Mobile fingerprint technology provided to U.S. Customs & Border Patrol gives us the ability to rapidly identify and classify subjects in the field,” comments Assistant Chief of U.S. Border Patrol, HQ Systems Division-e3/Biometrics Jason R. Thompson. “Fingerprint scanners using LES technology have removed the need to transport subjects back to a border patrol station solely for the purpose of collecting fingerprints. This capability has proven to be invaluable and will continue to play a key role in CBP’s response and operations.”

IB says in the announcement that its rugged mobile fingerprint biometric scanners like the Kojak, Five-O and Watson help to improve the efficiency of remote identifications in the field. The company’s entire range of scanners have been confirmed compliant with international standards for Presentation Attack Detection.

“We are honored to play a part in supporting the US Border Patrol and the over 17,000 agents who work vigilantly at the southern border to secure our nation and safeguard interior communities every day,” says Martin Petriccione, Integrated Biometrics VP North America. “Our LES fingerprint identification technology is field-proven and perfectly suited to work in the harsh environmental conditions that US Patrol Agents face daily.”

