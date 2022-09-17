Biometrics integration, consortium promise easier secure online transactions in Europe

Large-scale biometrics collaborations and global projects drew the top headlines on Biometric Update this week, with OneSpan integrating with BankID and iProov joining an EU digital ID wallet consortium. Idemia ran a campaign to engage stakeholders on International Identity Day, and also hailed its progress towards eliminating bias in facial recognition. Alcatraz AI reported the latest multi-million dollar fundraise, and the next round of updates to consumer device biometrics were revealed.

OneSpan’s integration with Norway’s BankID is expanding to support a new app that provides biometric authentication, and can be used with all of the country’s banks. Already used by 4.3 million of Norway’s 5.5 million people, BankID is expected to serve as a secure digital ID that can be used in cross-border transactions.

iProov has joined a consortium working on a payment pilot with the EU Digital Wallet extending across the continent. The NOBID Consortium already has significant government and private sector backing, and iProov will surely contribute its face biometrics for digital ID onboarding or authentication.

Idemia VP of Identity Solutions Julien Drouet explains the importance of International Identity Day for the company in a sponsored post. Drouet provides examples of the different forms identity systems can take, and outlines what is needed to ensure they are effective. Meanwhile, the coalition supporting ID Day, which does not include private sector entities, has grown 45 percent, and the slogan “Because everyone deserves an Identity…Identity deserves a day” has been adopted.

Idemia is also celebrating the fairness of its one-to-one face biometrics algorithm in the latest NIST FRVT. The company claims the results show significantly lower disparities in performance between different groups than the rest of the 20 most accurate algorithms.

The cutout housing the hardware array behind Face ID has been changed for the iPhone 14 Pro, as revealed at Apple’s fall event. On the wearables side, the new Apple Watch has an upgraded temperature sensor that can apparently help track ovulation cycles. The company has also patented a system for identifying AirPod users by their inner-ear biometrics.

Android 13 is reintroducing software-based face biometric device unlocking, decompiled code indicates. The code includes instructions and an admission of its limitations. Fingerprint biometrics continue to proliferate among consumer devices, meanwhile, with Fingerprint Cards technology implemented in a personal organizer and several Motorola phones, Precise Biometrics and Qualcomm in a new Vivo, and Goodix in various Xiaomi products.

Online gaming has become an easy target for cybercriminals, Incode CEO Ricardo Amper writes in a Biometric Update guest post. Amper pitches biometrics and liveness as tools that can help secure not only payments, but identity for gamers.

Idemia NSS has been assessed at CMMI level 3, a standard for process improvement that is often required for U.S. government software contracts. Nodeflux’s VisionAIre computer vision surveillance software has been certified for inclusion on a government supply catalog, the first domestic company of its kind on the LKPP e-catalog. NEC, meanwhile was declared a champion of AI ethics and governance certification at the recent Tech Forum 2022 in Singapore.

SITA is looking to increase collaboration on digital identities, advanced analytics and data management, security and safety in the airport environment through a new partner program. Each focus area within the Launchpad program is an area the company is already working in, but that is currently changing.

Thales North America plans to hire up to 300 new employees in the remainder of 2022, having already added close to a thousand, in the latest signal of continuing industry strength. Precise Biometrics and Socure each made internal changes to their executive ranks, while Sift brought in cybersecurity veteran Mary Writz.

EDRi and Statewatch make the case that the proposed Prüm II system of sharing biometrics and other information about convicted criminals rests on shaky logical ground, while removing important safeguards. The groups provide ten recommendations for strengthening the legislations data protections.

Professor Karl Ricanek is receiving criticism for the composition and storage of a dataset he built of trans people for facial recognition research. He was also among experts presenting to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine at FedID as part of an information-gathering project.

Alcatraz AI secured $25 million in a Series A funding round, and plans to hire more developers in Bulgaria and sales and marketing personnel in the U.S. The company’s pitch deck says The Rock is the most complex biometric product ever brought to market.

Innovative Technology Ltd. is celebrating 30 years in business, growing in that time from banknote validation to a range of cash-handling and biometric solutions. ITL has won give Queen’s Awards in that time, and is up to a team of 350. Congratulations to all involved.

