Fingerprint Cards gets its biometric sensors in new round of laptops, smartphones

Fingerprint Cards announced the integration of its biometric match-on-chip PC solution into Dynabook’s Satellite C30-K laptop.

According to Fingerprint Cards, the move marks the first commercial product that uses this product, which was added to Microsoft’s approved vendor list for Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security earlier this year.

“Four out of the world’s top six PC OEMs already use [our] biometric PC solution, but this launch by Dynabook Inc. is the first one using our match-on-chip solution,” explains Ted Hansson, the firm’s president of mobile, PC and access for China.

“In consumer PCs, biometric authentication is usually executed in the computer’s CPU, so-called match-on-host. In the enterprise PC segment, it is much more common to use match-on-chip, where the biometric data is stored on a separate chip, providing an even higher level of security.”

Hansson claims this market is expected to grow significantly in the near term, both in consumer and enterprise segments.

Fingerprint Cards is “very well positioned,” he said, to benefit from that growth, launching to more PCs in the near future.

New side-mounted sensors integrated into smartphones

The company also announced that its third-generation side-mounted capacitive touch sensor, the FPC1553, is being installed in three new smartphones: the Honor X40i, Moto g32 and Vivo Y77.

With a slim design, the FPC1553 can be integrated into borderless and foldable phones, an attractive option for phone makers. A side-mounted sensor can also double as the power button, volume control, camera shutter and scrolling slider.

“We will continue to focus on strengthening our leading position by ensuring that we have a comprehensive, competitive product portfolio for all relevant segments.”

The integration comes weeks after Fingerprint Cards revealed its biometric sensors were also added to the Lockbook notebook and a group of Motorola smartphones.

