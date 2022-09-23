Tactile launches new palm biometrics scanner; market forecast above $530M by 2027

Several companies and governmental institutions have announced updates regarding palm biometrics solutions, with Tactile Technologies signing a distribution deal for PerfectID’s palm vein recognition solution and the California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) releasing some updates on its biometric requirements. Also, the Seattle Seahawks and Lumen Field employed the Amazon One palm scanners, and new figures by ResearchAndMarkets suggest the palm vein scanner global market will reach $531.37 million by 2027.

Tactile distributes biometric scanner Palmki

Tactile has signed a deal to resell a palm vein recognition solution called Palmki, developed and marketed by PerfectID, a Belgian company. In an email to Biometric Update, Tactile Marketing Manager Lydia Mafatle says the company is starting distribution in South Africa.

According to the PerfectID owner Marc Strackx, the Palmki hand palm recognition technology is very simple to install, only requiring a registration unit, the company’s software and the Palmki sensor.

“After the registration, the scan of the hand palm vein structure is hash-coded, and that way, your biometric data is stored safely,” the executive explains.

“Once this is done, users just need to present their hand. The Palmki software will perform a biometric recognition of the hand by matching it with the saved hash-code.”

Tactile said the system is capable of recording more than 5 million reference points in users’ palms.

“The Palmki sensor works fast and very intuitively. Very little to no user training will be required,” comments Steven Baeyens, director of products at Tactile.

“A solution that is secure and can be deployed quite quickly. We see immediate opportunities in data center security, identity registration and access control, where Palmki will definitely add its value.”

Palm biometrics set to replace passwords for BAR-OIS inspections

The Office of Administrative Law, on August 15, filed with the Secretary of State the BAR regulatory action regarding Smog Check equipment security and fraud prevention.

Among other things, the regulations called for Smog Check inspectors to use a biometric palm scanner instead of a password to log in and perform a smog check on the BAR-OIS (inspection system).

“The biometric enrollment period begins October 1, 2022. During the enrollment period, all licensed Smog Check inspectors must complete biometric enrollment at a BAR field office to establish a palm data profile,” writes BAR.

“Inspectors who have not enrolled by the mandatory start date for biometric palm scanner usage will be unable to perform BAR-OIS inspections.”

And while the official biometric enrollment period only begins next month, Emissions Depot, an approved reseller of the palm vein scanner, said some of its technicians recently experienced difficulties booking an appointment.

Seattle Seahawks and Lumen Field deploy Amazon One

The Seattle Seahawks unveiled plans to modernize the Lumen Field stadium’s user experience with a new store featuring Amazon One for entry and payment with palm recognition and Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology for checkout-free shopping.

According to an announcement by the Seattle Seahawks, Lumen Field is the first NFL stadium to implement both technologies in a single store, which officially opened last week.

“We are continually looking at new ways to innovate and modernize our fan experience, and we know fans will love the fast, convenient experience the Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One-enabled store will deliver,” said Zach Hensley, general manager at Lumen Field.

“We are proud to bring this technology to our fans so they can spend more time enjoying the game.”

Palm biometrics market to reach $531.37 million by 2027

The global palm vein scanner market size was estimated at $311.23 million in 2021 and $39.45 million in 2022 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.32 percent to reach $31.37 million by 2027.

According to the new ResearchAndMarkets data, the growth will be spurred by the development of technological advancements for identification systems, the potential demand for touchless biometric devices across the globe, and the presence of various government initiatives aimed at the unique identity management market.

The main actors mentioned in the report include BioSec, Imprivata, NEC and Thales, among others.

Article Topics

access control | Amazon One | biometrics | market report | palm biometrics | palm recognition | palm vein | payments | PerfectID | Tactile Technologies