Trulioo, Intellicheck and Zwipe add new talent to grow customer portfolios, revenues

Three companies in the biometrics and digital ID space have made new appointments to grow either their customer bases and revenues. Intellicheck added Dondi Black and Greg Braca to the company’s Board of directors, Zwipe hired Jens Hansen as vice president (VP), head of customer success, and Trulioo nominated Eric Morse as its chief revenue officer (CRO).

Trulioo hires Eric Morse as CRO

Biometric identity verification platform Trulioo has hired Eric Morse as its new CRO. In his new position, the executive will lead the sales and customer success teams.

Morse will also be in charge of accelerating the company’s growth trajectory, with a particular focus on global enterprise-level customers.

“I am thrilled to join this dynamic company and helm the already impressive sales team,” he says.

“This is a pivotal moment to accelerate the momentum Trulioo has with large-scale global enterprises. I look forward to leading our global sales and customer success teams as we bring best-in-class identity verification solutions to enterprises the world over.”

Trulioo’s new CRO joins the company from his post as senior VP of sales at Affirm, where he reportedly more than quadrupled the sales team’s size.

His hire comes months after the company released a series of updates to its digital identity, biometrics platform GlobalGateway.

Intellicheck expands board with payments, banking veterans

Identity verification solutions provider Intellicheck has appointed Dondi Black and Greg Braca to its board of directors.

Black is chief product officer (CPO) at TSYS, a global payments company, while Braca is the former president and CEO of TD Bank.

“We are very excited to add Dondi Black and Greg Braca to our Board of directors. Their deep fintech and banking knowledge and experience make them valuable additions to the Board,” comments Intellicheck Chairman of the Board Guy L. Smith.

“We are confident they will make important contributions in support of the company’s strategic vision for continued growth as the company continues its focus on furthering the adoption of our innovative technology solutions across key market verticals.”

The appointments come weeks after Intellicheck reported a 21 percent increase in software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue, alongside a total revenue decline of 16 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Zwipe appoints Jens Hansen as VP, head of customer success

The biometric fintech company said Hansen’s focus would be to scale up and speed up the deployment of Zwipe Pay and Zwipe Access customer projects and commercial launches.

Prior to joining Zwipe, Hansen was the head of commercial, technology and data at eBay Italy, and before that, he spent over ten years at Ericsson Mobile Platforms and ST-Ericsson.

“I am very excited to join Zwipe’s exciting mission to bring the next generation contactless experience globally- to financial institutions, fintechs and enterprises,” the executive says, commenting on the news.

“We see strong global demand for solutions that enable the touchless user experience and strong security. This is where biometrics plays a key role. I look forward to being a part of the team at Zwipe and delivering these innovations with customer success as our main priority.”

Hansen joins Zwipe at a key moment for the company, which recently passed several Mastercard tests and won a key certification from the financial services firm.

