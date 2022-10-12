Biometric customer verification could allow less storage of ID data, Telstra argues

Telstra believes that implementing biometrics as a way to verify customer identities on an ongoing basis would allow it to retain less customer ID data.

The company addressed questions arising from customers in the fallout from the massive hack against its telecom competitor Optus in a blog post from CEO and Managing Director Vicki Brady.

Customer are currently onboarded by Telstra using the 100 point ID Check, which means checking two primary ID documents, or one primary ID and then a secondary ID or two to perform identity verification.

Brady explains why Telstra is required to retain customer ID data, and acknowledges that fraud and identity theft are eroding consumer comfort with sharing this information.

“We want to make our principles on retaining customer ID data clear: once we know who you are, and we have an ongoing way of verifying who are you are (eg through biometrics like face ID or fingerprints that you control), there should be very few reasons to retain your ID data,” Brady writes. “We will be guided by the outcomes of the Government’s reforms and developments under the Trusted Identity Framework, but that is our starting point.”

Advances in multi-factor authentication and Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework have enabled the country to update its rules, according to Brady, and therefor Telstra supports a review of the relevant legislation.

The Optus hack has already prompted a renewed sense of urgency among Australian government officials and banks to deliver a more mature digital identity ecosystem.

Telstra has also been investing in digital ID technologies and tools, including participating in Certn’s series B round.

