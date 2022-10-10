Local NHS unit contract for DBS checks with face biometrics and liveness detection opens

The South East London unit of the UK National Health Service is seeking a digital identity provider accredited to the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) to help it carry out background checks on new employees with biometric facial authentication and presentation attack detection.

The contract is worth £30,000 (approximately US$33,160) and runs for a year. The deadline to submit bids is October 21, 2022, and the contract period is expected to start on December 1.

Four Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) want to implement a digital solution for Right to Work, Identify and DBS checks in line with NHS standards.

The digital ID check portion is intended to provide fraud protection, and should include face biometrics and liveness detection capabilities, according to the announcement. The Right to Work check means being able to check UK and Irish passports, as well as eVisas, to the DBS check standard.

The agency is interested in potentially contracting a Right to Work check provider that can also keep abreast of legislative changes and support for the guidance, which could change.

The new standard for DBS checks went live on October 1, and the ranks of certified digital ID suppliers has been growing steadily.

