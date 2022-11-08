Health care digital ID manager integrates with portal maker

Patient portal firm Meditech says its software now works with Identos‘ open standards-based digital ID management software. It means that patients on a health care system using the Identos software will be able to access a deployment of Meditech’s Expanse health data portal.

Expanse, an electronic health record application, enables patients to log in and access their records through the portal via a mobile app. Identos handles the identity verification and authorization processes.

It is operating in Ontario, Canada, at the Southlake Regional Health Centre. Patients must be enrolled to the Ontario trusted account healthcare management platform. The decentralized digital ID system also utilizes technology from SecureKey.

Identos and Meditech are boasting that they can now offer a streamlined portal enrollment and, with a single sign on, benefit from greater security.

They are pitching it to hospitals as a way to get patients to enroll in and adopt the portal. It should also take some burden off IT because the staff will have less to do with password and account management.

Article Topics

digital ID | healthcare | identity management | IDENTOS | patient identification | single sign-on