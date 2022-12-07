BiometrIQ partners with ID R&D on face and voice biometrics to serve Polish market

Lublin, Poland-based BiometrIQ has selected ID R&D as its preferred vendor and strategic partner for identity verification and authentication technologies.

The deal enables BiometrIQ to expand its services portfolio and provide complete identity solutions, according to a joint announcement.

Businesses and government organizations are investing huge sums of money in preventing fraudulent transactions, and in many cases replacing legacy authentication systems based on passwords with more advanced systems that utilize biometrics. Due to the value customers place on flexibility of authentication methods, providing a range of biometric options is important, the partners say.

BiometrIQ COO Andrzej Tymecki emphasized the importance of ID R&D’s “top-ranking performance in international challenges.”

“Our customers increasingly favour virtual meetings as an outcome of recent years of COVID-related contact restrictions. Remote work opens new perspectives and advantages but also calls for new authentication methods,” says Paweł Michocki, CEO at BiometrIQ. “Thanks to this strategic alliance with ID R&D, we are able to provide the Polish market a wide range of biometric solutions that are more secure and also more convenient.”

ID R&D CEO and Co-founder Alexey Khitrov notes that BiometrIQ is one of the fastest-growing biometrics providers in Poland.

“Our IDLive facial liveness and document liveness detection products enable BiometrIQ to protect against critical attack vectors without complicating the user experience,” he adds. “Our IDVoice product includes a rich feature set and has ranked first in accuracy in several recent speaker verification algorithm challenges.”

ID R&D recently took first place in a voice biometrics challenge evaluating “in the wild” samples, and also won a combined voice and liveness challenge earlier this year.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | BiometrIQ | face biometrics | ID R&D | identity verification | voice biometrics