Callsign, Illuma unveil partnerships, SecureAuth rolls out authentication framework

Callsign has announced a new pro-bono partnership with The Knoble to identify employees, external volunteers and membership organizations via behavioral biometrics.

The Knoble focuses on protecting victims of human trafficking, child exploitation, scams and elder abuse through a network of international technology partners, including Prove, LexisNexis and Mastercard.

“The high-profile nature of The Knoble’s membership and their work requires robust protection to protect our infrastructure,” comments Dave Worland, executive director at The Knoble.

“Callsign’s technology is cutting edge; it’s simple to implement and allows us to intelligently authenticate our employees and membership, enabling us to focus on our mission.”

The partnership comes days after Namrata Jolly, general manager for Asia Pacific at Callsign, analyzed the trend of “authorized fraud” and its impact in Asia Pacific.

Illuma Labs integrates with Genesys Cloud CX

The integration of Genesys Cloud CX with Illuma Labs should allow credit unions to take advantage of voice biometrics for member verification in their contact centers.

“We have been anticipating this integration because of what it will do to reduce our average call handle time and improve member experience,” comments DeAnna Wallace, SVP of HR and member experience at the Financial Plus Credit Union.

“We know that members dislike having to spend over a minute verifying their identity on every call. Now our agents will be able to skip the Q&A and remove friction from the authentication process, enabling our team to focus on what they do best: serving our members’ needs.”

According to Illuma Labs CEO Milind Borkar, several credit unions have been waiting for a voice authentication option that meets their needs for affordability, rapid deployment, and ease of use for agents and members.

“With every new integration, this right-sized option brings voice biometrics in reach for more credit unions and their members.”

The deployment follows similar ones with the New York Credit Union Association (NYCUA) in June and two other unions in August.

SecureAuth unveils new passwordless authentication tool

Called Arculix Universal Authentication Fabric, the new solution is designed to strengthen SecureAuth’s passwordless continuous authentication technology.

The new framework utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) behavioral modeling to provide continuous risk scoring and make passwords obsolete by eliminating login credentials.

“Historically, a single place to define and administer authentication policy and processes for all users has been absent,” explains SecureAuth CEO Paul Trulove.

“Fraud, credential stuffing, and other types of attacks will continue to evolve as bad actors attempt to thwart existing security approaches. SecureAuth’s Universal Authentication Fabric delivers the first risk-based analytics approach as a consolidated backbone for continuous, multi-factor and passwordless authentication with the highest level of security as well as a frictionless experience for users.”

The new solution enables the expansion of passwordless capabilities into endpoints, including access to persistent and non-persistent virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), enabling users to log in as they would to a standard machine.

According to the company, this enables a passwordless authentication journey both in and out of the office. The solution also supports SecureAuth’s device trust support for passwordless authentication for transient virtual and physical desktops.

SecureAuth also recently joined the Identity Defined Security Alliance.

Article Topics

behavioral biometrics | biometric authentication | biometrics | Callsign | Illuma Labs | passwordless authentication | SecureAuth | voice biometrics