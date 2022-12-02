Innovatrics takes on ABIS library integration with new development kit

Multimodal biometric algorithm writer Innovatrics says it has freed customers from having to integrate its automated biometric identification system (ABIS) libraries, a weeklong process.

The Slovakian company has developed a new software development kit (SDK) for enrollment that relies on Google’s remote procedure call framework, code that allows a program in one location on the internet to work with another program at another location on data processing.

The new SDK, according to a blog post by Innovatrics, embeds multiple SDKs into a single service, providing biometric features including enhanced enrollment logic setting (missing-finger scenarios, for example) and cross-platform functionality.

The company said the enrollment SDK makes ABIS integration and development of enrollment apps easier because it covers common use cases (fingerprint, face, iris) for assisted or unassisted and local or remote biometric enrollment.

Innovatrics said it would present the ABIS SDK’s new features in a webinar showing a live integration involving Java and C#. Attendance is free, but registration is required.

The news comes two months after Innovatrics upgraded the video processing capabilities of its facial recognition tool for video surveillance, making it possible to access its face-in-video identification function through the ABIS.

More recently, Innovatrics confirmed it supported Indonesian biometric firm Asli RI in the deployment of facial recognition technology for the latest global economic G20 summit, held in Bali.

