NEC, Suprema each expand ops teams, Beyond Identity and Veridas hire tech talent

Several companies in the biometric space have recently completed new hires and/or expanded their teams.

The first is NEC Corporation of America, which named Carmelo Lisciotto as its new vice president of operations for its advanced recognition systems (ARS) business.

Lisciotto has almost three decades of experience in global IT operations, data analytics, cloud infrastructure, security and DevOps.

Before joining NEC, the executive was VP of IT operations and CSO at Life Image, a medical evidence and image exchange firm.

“We look forward to providing customers in state and local law enforcement, U.S. Federal government and aviation with the efficient and cost-effective experiences they expect from NEC with Carmelo on board,” comments Eugene le Roux, vice president of digital government and international operations for NEC ARS.

The company has also recently promoted Brent Bombach to vice president and head of government relations and public policy.

Suprema appoints Scott Wilson as regional sales manager

Spotted by SIW, the move will see Scott Wilson be responsible for growing and building the Suprema brand as the ‘gold standard’ in access control and biometrics.

Wilson joins Suprema from EyeLock, where he was the national accounts manager. Before that, he held executive management positions at ATD, Protection 1 Security Solutions, and others.

“With Scott joining our team, we are confident that Suprema will continue to confirm its leading position in secure access control and biometric identification,” comments Suprema America President Bob McKee.

“His decades of experience and solid product knowledge will be key to growing the Suprema brand during this transformative period in the access control industry.”

The hire comes weeks after Suprema ID unveiled a new document reader that integrates the biomiddle biometrics software from secunet.

Beyond Identity adds customer, market experts

The company announced the appointments of Pia McSharry as vice president of global sales engineering and Susanne Gurman as VP of revenue marketing.

McSharry will lead an international team of sales engineers and work with them to develop innovative new strategies for Beyond Identity.

Gurman, on the other hand, will lead a team to reach and engage with new audiences to support the company’s growth.

“We are honored to welcome Pia and Susanne to our leadership team,” comments Thomas Jermoluk, CEO and co-founder of Beyond Identity.

“They both bring deep experience in their respective fields, with a keen understanding of our customers and our market. We look forward to their participation in Beyond Identity’s continued growth.”

Beyond Identity also recently announced two integrations, with AuthenticID and with SentinelOne.

Veridas appoints new tech leader

Veridas has expanded its team by appointing Javier San Agustín as its new core technologies director and creating a business intelligence and innovation department led by his predecessor, Mikel Sánchez.

“Javier brings a huge experience in cutting-edge technology after his tenure in the VR department of Facebook, but he is also very close to the market and customer needs after having founded his own company,” explains Veridas CEO Eduardo Azanza.

“Mikel’s appointment will help to consolidate and further expand Veridas’ growth globally by setting up the best business intelligence practices, coordinating our regional teams, and getting the voice of the customer.”

More information about the hire and the new department is available in a blog post Veridas published on Tuesday.

The news comes weeks after Veridas announced two different milestones concerning the adoption of its document verification and biometrics solutions.

