Ping boasts biometric integration with AuthenticID, SentinelOne

Ping Identity has announced two integrations, one with AuthenticID and another with SentinelOne.

The first collaboration will enable users of Ping’s no-code orchestration product DaVinci to integrate with AuthenticID’s identity-proofing software, verify government-issued IDs and match a selfie image to the ID for biometric authentication.

The move will also see AuthenticID join Ping’s Global Technology Partner program, providing customers with integration within existing infrastructures via a drag-and-drop design that enables the creation of digital user journeys across multiple applications.

“The fraud landscape is changing rapidly and becoming more complex, and it is our goal to help clients not only mitigate that fraud but provide friction-free experiences when onboarding and authenticating customers,” says Bill Hurtado, VP of channel partnerships at AuthenticID.

“We are delighted to become an integration partner with Ping Identity and, together, provide trusted identity management solutions for clients worldwide.”

The second integration, with cybersecurity platform company SentinelOne, will work similarly and will deliver joint automated responses between identity access management and enterprise attack surfaces.

The partnership will integrate SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR App within PingDirectory and PingOne.

“Today’s attackers target enterprise data through identity-based access,” explains Yonni Shelmerdine, VP of XDR product management at SentinelOne.

“It is critical that security solutions have both the context and autonomous response capabilities to respond to threats quickly across endpoints and identities. With Ping and SentinelOne, organizations can meaningfully increase their protection posture, leveraging attack surface protection with Ping Identity’s leading IAM.”

The integration comes months after SentinelOne completed the acquisition of Attivo Networks.

Beyond Identity part of Climb reseller channel

Beyond Identity is going to make its passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution available to Climb Channel Solutions resellers.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Climb team, who has a well-earned reputation in cybersecurity and will help us significantly accelerate our channel strategy,” comments Bill Hogan, Beyond Identity’s chief revenue officer.

“Organizations cannot achieve their zero-trust objectives without strong assurance in user identity and endpoint security. Beyond Identity enables organizations to eliminate passwords – the initial attack vector for 70 percent of all cyber-attacks and to ensure each endpoint meets policy requirements on a continuous basis.”

The announcement is the latest in a series of similar moves Beyond Identity has make this year

