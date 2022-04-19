Beyond Identity continues passwordless MFA push with new integrations

Beyond Identity has concluded integration deals with several leading single sign-on (SSO) providers to enable completely passwordless multifactor authentication (MFA) for enterprise and higher education ecosystems.

The new integrations are with solutions from CyberArk, Google Cloud, OneLogin by One Identity, Shibboleth, and VMware.

Beyond Identity claims its move is in line with the Zero Trust Architecture Strategy released recently by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) which urges agencies to disengage with MFA systems that use passwords, and implement what OMB calls “strong authentication.” Beyond Identity upgraded its platform with behavioral biometrics a year ago.

“Beyond Identity’s approach aligns with the OMB’s recent guidance: passwordless MFA with no phishable factors. We are thrilled to welcome cybersecurity leaders CyberArk, Google Cloud, OneLogin by One Identity, Shibboleth, and VMware into our technology ecosystem,” says Kurt Johnson, VP of Strategy and Business Development at Beyond Identity.

“We look forward to bringing secure and frictionless MFA to these important solutions with our Secure Work product that transforms the user experience while significantly bolstering defenses.”

According to the company, its Secure Work solution protects an organization’s SaaS apps, cloud resources, and critical data by eliminating passwords and restricting access to authorized and secure devices.

Designed for rapid deployments, it has already been integrated with SSOs including Auth0, ForgeRock, Microsoft ADFS and Microsoft Azure AD, Okta, and Ping Identity.

Earlier this year, Beyond Identity raised $100 million in a funding round to enhance its presence in the passwordless multifactor authentication space around the world.

access management | behavioral biometrics | Beyond Identity | biometrics | CyberArk | cybersecurity | enterprise | multi-factor authentication | single sign-on | Zero Trust